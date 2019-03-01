Spring ball scrimmage to be held at former Provo High stadium

BYU’s annual Blue-White spring ball scrimmage will be held on the football field at the old Provo High School property March 23 because of the ongoing construction at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The LaVell Edwards Stadium renovations began at the end of the 2018 football season and the construction is said to be completed before the 2019 kickoff, according to the university.

The renovation will connect the four seating sections on the mezzanine level to allow visitors to pass between sections without returning to the ground level. This construction will not add more seating.

BYU purchased the Provo High School property in 2016 for an estimated $25 million. According to SBNation, this is the first time a public BYU football event will be held on the property.

More information about the Blue-White scrimmage will be released at a later date.

The Cougars are set to start its 2019 spring ball on March 4 and will go through March 29.

BYU will kickoff the official 2019 football season against the University of Utah Aug. 29 in the LaVell Edwards Stadium.