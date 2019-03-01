Orem shooting victim succumbs to injuries; suspect still at large

Orem Police Department declared Friday morning the shooting victim from an incident last night near UVU died.

The victim was shot in an apartment building near campus called Parkway Lofts and has yet to be identified by police. Nor will he be until his family is notified, according to a Facebook post from Orem Police Department.

**Investigation Update***We are still currently looking for the suspect in the shooting, Elbert Paule. The victim has… Posted by Orem Police Department on Friday, March 1, 2019

The suspect, 19-year-old Elbert Paule, is still at large as of 9 a.m. Friday.

An earlier post by Orem Police Department says the suspect was last seen wearing a pair of yellow sweat pants and a dark sweatshirt. The weapon was left at the scene.

Emergency services transported the victim to the hospital for immediate treatment, but the individual ultimately succumbed to injuries.

Jared Greene, a BYU student living in Parkway Loft, said he didn’t get home until 11 p.m. Thursday night, several hours after the shooting occurred. The incident was reported around 8 p.m.

Greene said he received a mass text around 9 p.m. notifying him of the incident. The message was sent from someone in his branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and it warned recipients to stay indoors.

The message read in all caps, “Shelter in place as a result of a shooting just occurred and suspect at large, all residents of Parkway Lofts and Wolverine Crossing as well as residences surrounding the area, please stay inside your home with the doors locked until notified by the Orem Police Department that the area is safe. Please do not call 911 or the police department for more info.”

Green does not live in the building where the victim was shot. He lives several hundred feet away. The victim was shot in Building E and Green resides in Building C.

Orem Police Department posted on Facebook residents could leave their homes later that night, but warned them to be cautious.

UVU tweeted a string of updates, the first of which was issued at 9:25 p.m. and warned students to take shelter.

UVU Alert: 2/28, 9:27p, UVU & Orem PD continue to search area for suspect. Shelter in Place. Avoid Parkway Lofts and general area. — UVU (@UVU) March 1, 2019

At 6 a.m. the university announced campus is still open and classes will follow their regular Friday schedule. The statement added counseling services are available.

This story will be updated.