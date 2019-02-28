How to update your BYU health insurance information

We all know how hard it is to get everything organized with so many tasks begging for your attention. Even the most important of tasks can be forgotten. But don’t let that be the case with updating your BYU health insurance information. Make sure you update this every year in BYU’s system to avoid any possible charges. Watch this video to see just how easy it is!

#BYUHacks is an augmented reality feature in The Daily Universe. The host, Madison Everett, helps students new to BYU figure out the ins and outs of navigating campus. Using the UniversePlus app , scan the picture of the stacked books in the #BYUHacks ad to see this quick video of your weekly hack.