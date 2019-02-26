Students seek to implement plastic bag tax in Provo

Utah native Annie Hayward has always enjoyed the outdoors. It wasn’t until a year ago following a discussion with her husband after his biology class one evening that her perspective on the earth dramatically changed.

Upon returning from his class, Hayward’s husband shared his insights from the class discussion with her, saying, “The earth gives so much to us, and we never give anything back.” Hayward said her husband’s words got her thinking about the hobbies she enjoys and how each of them includes the outdoors in some way or another.

This realization sparked a change in Hayward and she immediately wanted to take action. She and her husband set a goal that day to be more conscious in their efforts to protect the environment. One way they began doing this was by taking reusable bags to the grocery store every time they went shopping.

Shortly after, Hayward said she was bored at work and began researching the environment and current issues pertinent to the Provo area — specifically those dealing with plastic bags.

Hayward came across facts and statistics she called “nuts.” She found minutes from a Park City Council staff report that say Utah uses around 940 million plastic bags in a year, a claim supported by Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Salt Lake City, and that only about 1 percent of those bags get recycled while the other 99 percent go to landfills.

Hayward discovered Utah, along with states like Nevada, Colorado and Wyoming, doesn’t recycle plastic bags because they get caught in the recycling machine gears, according to Rocky Mountain Recycling Vice President Larry Gibbons and Provo Sanitation Head Bryce Rohen. Because of this, plastic bags must be taken to the grocery store to be recycled.

Hayward decided a possible solution was to implement a tax on plastic bags in Provo.

Hayward said she quickly realized the issue was much bigger than her and her husband, so she began to seek the help of others. While researching campus clubs, she came across the Earth Stewardship Club, BYU’s environmental club.

Club President Halli Bowman said the club has two main goals: to be informed about environmental issues and to be involved in making change.

Hayward said the club’s goals resonated with her, so she decided to join and pitch her idea to tax plastic bags.

“I joined the club and went to them and talked to Halli, the president, and said, ‘Hey, I think we should do this,’ and everyone seemed pretty interested in it,” Hayward said.

The club plans to present its idea for taxing plastic bags to Provo City Council in the spring or summer, Hayward said. The name of the club’s official campaign is Bag Responsibly.

Currently, the club is trying to raise awareness about plastic bags’ effects on the environment and how taxing plastic bags could potentially aid in their eventual ban by gaining community support.

“It’s tough,” Hayward said. “I feel like all of my friends that are my age are like, ‘Yeah, that’s awesome,’ but older generations­ — I think that’s going to be the harder one.”

Hayward said the club has already been in contact with George Hanley, a member of the Provo City Council who is highly supportive of their efforts and the introduction of a plastic bag tax.

Because the Earth Stewardship Club is a student-run club with limited resources, Hayward has turned to her fellow students, who have used their various skills to push her idea forward.

Rachel Lopez is a sophomore studying business at BYU. Lopez said she is one of several club members who isn’t majoring in something related to the environment. However, she said she quickly became interested in Hayward’s idea and wanted to know how she could help.

Lopez currently does marketing work for a family business that does cabinetry, which she said is counterintuitive with an environmental initiative like taxing plastic bags since her company is cutting down trees. However, she said she still feels a sense of responsibility to give back.

“Something my dad always taught me was you have to be responsible, so if we want to continue our business, we have to look for ways to be sustainable and to give back,” Lopez said. “I have always seen protecting the earth as an economic benefit as well.”

In Lopez’s current position with her family business, one of her responsibilities is look for obstacles and solutions to overcome them. She said one of the obstacles with the plastic bag issue is the stores that provide and use them.

Lopez said a good way to get stores on board will be by educating them. Lopez is currently working on a paper she said she hopes will do exactly that.

She said her main goal with the paper is to show business how taxing plastic bags can benefit them. One way she is doing this is by contacting other businesses that have found success by either implementing a tax or doing away with plastic bags entirely.

Plastic bags are not free for retailers. Retailers pay for bags and then pass that cost to consumers. According to the Conservation Law Foundation, the plastic bag industry collects $4 billion each year in profits from U.S. retailers. If a plastic bag tax were to be implemented, it could lead consumers to buy reusable bags, saving both the consumer and the store money.

“One of the big people that I’ve been in contact with is a corporation called Kroger that owns a lot of different grocery outlets, and they recently announced that they’re going to be plastic bag free by 2025,” Lopez said.

Kroger owns Smith’s Food and Drug, which has a location in Provo.

Madison Healy is a junior studying biology and is preparing to go to law school where she plans to study environmental law. Healy was already a member of the Earth Stewardship Club when Hayward presented her idea. She approached Hayward and told her she was interested in helping.

Healy said she is helping the club with the legal aspects of taxing plastic bags in Provo. Additionally, she knows members of the Provo Sustainability and Natural Resources Committee who club members were able to present to and get feedback from on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

“We were really looking for their feedback because a lot of them have been residents of Provo their entire life. We wanted to see what their insights were, what they thought, whether or not they thought it would be passed,” Healy said. “We were able to get good feedback from them.”

Healy said the committee was enthusiastic about the club’s efforts; however, committee members mentioned that realistically this is something that might not happen for a long time.

The only two cities in Utah with a plastic bag ban are Park City and Moab. Logan is currently considering its own ban.

“I feel like people there are just more liberal,” Healy said. “There are a lot of students here, but a lot of people here are super conservative.”

Healy said the club is trying to raise public awareness and show how a small change like a plastic bag tax or ban could be beneficial to a community like Provo.

“I feel like people in Park City care a lot about skiing, and they are seeing the direct effects of climate change there in their community,” Healy said. “I feel like people here can easily be blinded to that, and they can just say, ‘Really it’s not that big of a deal,’ and, ‘What is going to change if I don’t use a plastic bag?’”

Healy said club members will need to obtain four of the seven council members’ votes to pass the plastic bag tax in Provo.

“We just want to raise public opinion and then show the board that there is public support of it,” Healy said.

A tax on plastic bags could range anywhere from six to ten cents, Healy said. This tax generally goes to the grocery store. However, the city will decide this information if the tax passes. While taxing bags does not solve the issue, it does create a conversation about the efforts the city is taking to be more environmentally conscious.

Healy said once a community recognizes and starts talking about an issue, it’s more likely to be open to changes necessary to fix it.

HB320, sponsored by Rep. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, in the Utah Legislature, would prohibit cities from regulating or charging fees for plastic bags and containers.

McKell has publicly stated the bill’s aim is to achieve marketplace consistency. He is concerned some cities like Park City and Moab choose to ban plastic bags while others may choose to charge a fee and some do absolutely nothing.

All of those interviewed agreed that even if they are unsuccessful in passing a plastic bag tax in Provo, the process of pursuing it will at least raise awareness and call attention to the issue.

The Earth Stewardship Club plans to have a booth in the Wilkinson Student Center on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to inform students about the plastic bag initiative and to encourage them to sign a petition in support.