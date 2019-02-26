Department of Public Safety decertifies BYU Police

The Utah Commissioner of Public Safety announced an agency action to decertify BYU Police as a state-certified police force in a letter to President Kevin J Worthen on Feb 20.

BYU Police Department has already begun the process to appeal the Department of Public Safety derecognition decision. In a statement released by BYU, the university said it disagrees with the grounds for seeking decertification of its police department and is unsupportive of the decision.

According to the statement, the Department of Public Safety believes “University Police failed to meet criteria for an internal investigation and a response to a subpoena.”

The university said it will not release any further information about the appeal beyond the statement issued this morning.

In 2016, The Salt Lake Tribune filed a lawsuit against BYU that argued its police department must comply with Utah’s open-records laws, according to the Tribune. BYU claimed its position as a private institution exempts the Police Department from the Government Records Access and Management Act.

This story will be updated.