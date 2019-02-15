Latter-day Saint missionaries can now call home weekly

For years Latter-day Saint missionaries have been accustomed to calling home every Christmas and Mother’s Day — but not anymore.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced full-time missionaries may now communicate with their families every week via phone calls, text messages, online messaging and video chats, in addition to letters and emails.

The Church’s 65,000 missionaries worldwide may communicate with their families weekly on their preparation day. According to the Church’s statement, the missionaries should be the ones to initiate all messages, phone calls or video chats.

“The means of communication may vary depending on the circumstances, location, and schedule of the missionary and family,” the statement says. “If a family needs to contact the missionary directly, they should contact the mission president first.”