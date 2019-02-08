Yoeli Childs one of 10 finalists for the Karl Malone Award

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named BYU’s Yoeli Childs as one of 10 candidates for the 2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award on Thursday, Feb. 7.

The award, decided by a national committee of top college basketball personnel, recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

Childs has averaged team highs of 21.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Cougars this season. He is currently shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free-throw line. Childs is in the top 30 in the nation in scoring, rebounding and double-doubles and has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week twice this season.

Five finalists for the 2019 Karl Malone Award will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame selection committee in March. The winner will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, April 12.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award include Arizona’s Deandre Ayton (2018), Baylor’s Johnathan Motley (2017), Iowa State’s Georges Niang (2016) and Louisville’s Montrezl Harrell (2015).