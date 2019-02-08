Worthington to become graduate assistant

BYU senior forward Luke Worthington will remain in head coach Dave Rose’s program as a graduate assistant next season while his playing eligibility is currently winding down.

“It’s a great program, I’ve learned a lot during my time here as a player and I really enjoy being around these guys,” Worthington said. “I want to contribute to future success and help everyone be the best they can be.”

Graduate assistants are former players who work closely in the team’s operation with players and coaches while completing post-graduate studies. Typical roles for GAs at BYU include helping run practice drills, reviewing film and taking part in staff meetings with the other coaches.

“You’re with the team every day, you travel with the team, you’re exposed to everything that a coach does daily, and you get to be a part of workouts and scouting reports,” said assistant coach and former grad assistant Lee Cummard. “It’s nothing spectacular or big, but it’s an important role for the team.”

Current graduate assistant Nate Austin, a former teammate of Worthington, said the affable 6-foot-10 Wisconsinite has the leadership qualities necessary to be an asset on the coaching staff.

“Luke is a great leader, he’s one of our team captains this year because the guys just love him,” Austin said. “He connects well with everybody, and in the coaching business you really need to be able to connect with guys and gain their trust. He has that natural knack to get people to like him and talk about anything.”

Cummard said Worthington’s selflessness and dedication to the team will serve him well in the many roles that go into being a GA.

“Luke is able to adapt and fit into different environments … he’s good at filling a role that doesn’t get a lot of credit, which is something that fits right into being a GA,” Cummard said. “He’s got a connection with all the guys, and that’s big.”

Worthington is excited to spend more time with the coaches and gain as much insight as he can for the future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how (the coaches) look at the game logistically in their perspective, it’ll be good to see everything that goes on behind closed doors,” Worthington said. “I want to get into coaching or athletic administration, so wherever the path leads I’m excited to take on the future with highest hopes and be around the game I love.”