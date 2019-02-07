BYU signs four recruits on national signing day

BYU football signed four prospects during the 2019 national signing day Feb. 6., bringing its 2019 recruiting class to 18 total prospects.

Luc Andrada, Cade Albright, Javelle Brown and Dmitri Gallow all signed on the Feb. 6 signing day.

Andrada is listed as both a wide receiver and running back. The Pueblo, Colorado, native reached the end zone 17 times and ran for 886 yards as a senior.

During his tenure at Pueblo East High School, Andrada tallied 6,575 passing yards with 62 touchdowns while adding 1,671 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.

Andrada ran the fastest 200-meter time in the state of Colorado at the USATF Colorado Association Indoor Championship Jan. 27, clocking in at 22.12 seconds — 0.71 seconds slower than his personal best of 21.41 seconds.

Albright is a 6-foot-5, 215 pound defensive lineman from San Juan Capistrano, California. As a senior, Albright amassed 62 total tackles, including 33 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He was named his league’s defensive MVP while also playing basketball for San Juan Hills High School. The three-star recruit had offers from Utah, UCLA and Utah State University before signing with BYU.

Brown, a running back and wide receiver out of San Diego, California, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds. During his senior year at Mira Mesa High School, Brown rushed for 652 yards and six rushing touchdowns and received 540 yards with three receiving touchdowns. Brown added 19 tackles and a sack on defense as a senior and is known to play on both sides of the ball. Brown also competed in track and field, running in the 100-meter and 200-meter individual races along with the 4×100 and 4×200 relay team events.

Gallow is listed as a 6 foot, 190 pound defensive back out of Moreno Valley, California. Gallow is a signee out of Mt. San Jacinto College, a junior college in California, and has two years of eligibility remaining in the NCAA. Gallow also received offers from Purdue and UNLV before signing with BYU.

BYU football signed 14 players in December that round out the Cougars’ 2019 recruiting class, which features 10 offensive players and eight defensive players. The most notable signees are four-star prospect Jacob Conover, a quarterback out of Arizona, and Under Armour All-American receiver Chase Roberts.

Conover is a former teammate of current BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney, giving BYU immediate offensive chemistry. Conover led the Chandler High School Wolves to three consecutive state championships while throwing for 102 touchdowns and more than 10,000 yards during those three seasons. Conover had more than ten offers from Division I programs around the country, including from perennial powerhouse Alabama and the Pac-12’s Arizona Wildcats and Washington State Cougars. The four-star prospect was ranked No. 109 on the ESPN top 300 recruiting list for 2019.

Roberts, a three-star recruit out of American Fork, had over 1,700 yards as a senior and reached the end zone 18 times. He totaled more than 3,700 receiving yards while adding 40 touchdowns in his high school career. Roberts was one of only nine three-star recruits to play in the 2019 Under Armor All American game on Jan. 3.

Other three-star recruits for BYU include offensive tackle Brock Gunderson, tight ends Blake Freeland and Carter Wheat, defensive backs Eric Ellison, Caleb Christensen and George Udo, offensive guard Elijah Unutoa, offensive lineman Michael Daley, defensive end Brooks Maile and defensive tackle Bruce Mitchell. Wide receiver Keanu Hill and tight end Ethan Erickson also signed with the Cougars.