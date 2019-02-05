Elder Soares discusses importance of remembering the Savior

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed BYU students during a Feb. 5 devotional on the importance of always remembering Jesus Christ.

Elder Soares discussed the tools available to Christ’s disciples of Christ in modern times, including the immediate availability of information and communication. Elder Soares said modern communication allows people to see the Lord’s hand in their lives in different ways.

However, Elder Soares also noted how moral values have been steadily declining over the years, in part because of modern communication.

“As a result (of modern communication) we witness an increasing number of people who confused about their identity as children of our Heavenly Father. They also have become confused about what really matters in life, and many who were once strong in faith have developed spiritual apathy,” Elder Soares said.

Elder Soares compared this change to the cycle of prosperity that can be found in the scriptures. He reminded listeners of the sacramental covenant to “always remember Him, the Savior.”

“We then receive the marvelous promise to ‘always have His Spirit to be with us’ if we act upon our covenant,” Elder Soares said. “Partaking of the sacrament is regarded in such importance by our Heavenly Father that we are admonished to partake of it regularly every Sunday.”

Elder Soares said the word “remember” in the scriptures coincides with helping the Lord’s people to see what He had done for them in the past.

“The word ‘remember’ comes from the Latin word ‘memor’ and means to be

mindful of, and ‘re’ means again. In this context, the word ‘remember’ means to have in, or be able to, or bring to one’s mind an awareness of someone or something that one has seen, known or experienced in the past,” Elder Soares said.

Elder Soares said there is a strong connection between emotion felt and resulting memory when it comes to the word “remember” in the scriptures. Elder Soares also said the more people remember the Lord, the more power they will have to keep on a righteous path.

Elder Soares invited his audience to join him in reflecting on the impact remembering the Savior can have in their personal lives.

“Please consider some of the things we can do to always remember Jesus Christ every single day. The Savior said, ‘Ye are my friends if ye do whatsoever I command you,'” Elder Soares said.