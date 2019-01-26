MOA welcomes back students with Art After Dark

BYU’s Museum of Art hosted its first Art After Dark of the semester on Jan. 25.

Art After Dark is a free, monthly event held by the MOA to give students the opportunity to experience art, according to MOA Museum Educator Philipp Malzl. The events include food, art, live music and DIY activities.

“(Art After Dark) is an event that allows students to experience the Museum of Art in a casual, fun way,” Malzl said.

According to Malzl, the MOA did not open a new exhibit this month, so the event focused on the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday.

Attendees could create several different art projects during the event. Crafts included making heart-shaped mobiles, painting salt dough and creating Valentine’s Day cards for loved ones.

“It was really fun,” said attendee Erin Webb. “What a great family activity. I’m so glad (BYU) puts this on.”

Webb and her daughters spent time together making heart-shaped hand warmers, one of the available art projects.

Even though the arts and crafts were the central focus of this month’s Art After Dark, both the Pulitzer Prize Photographs exhibit and Patrick Dougherty’s “Windswept” received attention.

The rooms hosting these exhibits were full to capacity as a multitude of museum goers viewed the art.

“It shouldn’t be confusing or intimidating,” Malzl said about the event. “(Art after Dark) is for students to come to, and it’s really just a big party.”

The event included refreshments by Hruska’s Kolaches and live music by John Allred, which attracted a large crowd.

Malzl said Art After Dark offers students a place to experience new exhibits while connecting the museum with the campus community.