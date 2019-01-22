BYU enclosing Tanner Building atrium

BYU has announced plans to enclose an atrium in the Tanner Building in glass seven weeks after a student died by suicide while the atrium was open.

The Tanner Building is home to the BYU Marriott School of Business, which announced the renovation to its students in an email on Tuesday.

“Plans for renovation of the bridges between the east and west sides of the Tanner Building were approved last week by BYU’s Campus Planning Committee. The glass parapet walls on the second, third, and fourth floors surrounding the atrium and across the walkways are being replaced and will be several feet higher than the previous glass,” assistant business school dean Eric Teel said in the email.

The original and main portion of the Tanner Building surrounds a large atrium that is already completely enclosed in glass. The atrium being renovated connects the original building to an addition.

“Construction will be prioritized beginning with the fourth floor and moving down so that the upper floor(s) can be opened upon completion, even while work on the lower floors continues,” Teel said. “It is possible that the fourth floor will be open as early as the end of February.”

The email says students will have to go outside to get between the east and west sides of the building during construction, which is scheduled for completion in April.