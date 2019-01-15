Police Beat Jan. 8 – 15

BYU

Theft

Jan. 9 — An individual reported a cell phone as lost or stolen in the Martin Building area.

Jan. 10 — An individual reported the theft of a bicycle from a bike rack.

Trespassing

Jan. 9 — A previously banned individual was found skateboarding in the LSB parking garage; the individual had active warrants and was booked into jail.

Stalking

Jan. 9 — An individual attempted to get another person’s personal information and class schedule. The person was contacted and warned of the attempt.

Extortion

Jan. 9 — An individual reported receiving an email from an unknown individual attempting to extort money.

Fraud

Jan. 10 — An individual reported witnessing another individual using bogus checks to pay for items on campus.