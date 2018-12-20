Church issues changes to sister missionary dress standards

Sister missionaries in all 407 missions across the globe can now wear dress slacks year-round, according to a news release from mormonnewsroom.org.

Previously, sister missionaries were allowed to wear dress slacks during wet seasons, according to the news release. However, this change allows them to the option of wearing them during any season.

This change is effective immediately. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency approved the change.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who also serves as the chairman of the Missionary Executive Council, said the change is because of safety concerns.

“Adjustment to the missionary dress and grooming standards have changed over time since the beginning of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in 1830 and will continue to do so in the future,” said Elder Uchtdorf said in the news release. “As we adapt these standards, we always carefully consider the dignity of the missionary calling to represent Jesus Christ, the safety, security, and health of our beloved missionaries, and the cultural sensitivities of the places where they serve.”

Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president and a member of the Missionary Executive Council, said the changes are to help prevent and minimize the risk of getting any illnesses carried by mosquitos or other disease-carrying bugs.

While Sister Cordon said wearing dress slacks is optional, the news release specifies sister missionaries will still wear skirts or dresses for temple, baptismal and Sunday worship services and for missionary leadership and zone conferences.

“Sister missionaries are amazing people,” said Sister Cordon in the news release. “We want to make sure that they’re protected.”