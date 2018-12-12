Things you should know today: 12/12/18

In this Nov. 29 file photo, Michael Cohen walks out of federal court in New York. The moment of reckoning has nearly arrived for Cohen, who finds out Wednesday, Dec. 12, whether his decision to walk away from President Donald Trump after years of unwavering loyalty will spare him from a harsh prison sentence. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
In this Sept. 14 file photo, New York Yankees’ Andrew McCutchen hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, at Yankee Stadium in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $50 million three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, because the agreement, which includes a club option for 2022, is subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
German police officers control cars at the French-German border following a shooting in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Dec. 12. A man who had been flagged as a possible extremist sprayed gunfire near the city of Strasbourg’s famous Christmas market Tuesday, killing three people, wounding 12 and sparking a massive manhunt. France immediately raised its terror alert level. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
