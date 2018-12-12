Things you should know today: 12/12/18

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will learn Dec. 12 whether his punishment will be lessened for his crimes in the 2016 presidential election. Cohen has pleaded guilty to misleading Congress and violating campaign finance laws.

Several baseball players are moving to new teams for the upcoming baseball season. One of them is Andrew McCutchen, who played for the New York Yankees before recently moving to Philadelphia.

An extremist went on a shooting spree at the Strasbourg Christmas market in France Dec. 11, leaving two dead, one brain-dead and 12 injured. Hundreds are involved in a manhunt to find the shooter, whom the police have identified but not yet found.