BYU to implement safety renovations in Tanner Building

Earlier this week, students noticed temporary walls around the atrium in the Tanner Building on the third and fourth floors, following last week’s suicide.

These walls mark the beginning of BYU taking measures towards a permanent renovation to increase the safety of the Tanner Building for students, according to BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins.

Ever since the tragic incident on Dec. 3, BYU police have actively implemented stricter security in the Tanner Building to keep students safe, but they have needed to divert their force to provide the extra security.

“Having these temporary walls up will allow them to go back to their duties and will give the university an opportunity to review their options,” Jenkins said.

While these walls are temporary, Jenkins said the university is looking to implement permanent changes to increase the safety of the area in question.

Jenkins said the exact nature of the changes have not been determined yet, but the new changes will be primarily done with safety in mind.

These temporary walls will allow BYU to consider options for renovation and pick the best one for the university and students while still guaranteeing student safety in the meantime, according to Jenkins.