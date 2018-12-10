Things you should know today: 12/10/18

The Golden State Warriors were named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, becoming the fourth team to receive the award. Sports Illustrated editor-in-chief Chris Stone said the Warriors are a “generational team.”

As riots continue in France, French President Emmanuel Macron plans to address the country Monday, Dec. 8, with plans to reduce taxes. Macron said on RTL radio the government is “ready to make any gesture” to end the crisis.

Massive snowstorms slammed five southern U.S. states, leaving roads icy and hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

BYU’s Yoeli Childs makes SportsCenter’s ‘Top 10’

BYU men’s basketball played the University of Utah at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 10. Yoeli Childs had a huge dunk over Utah that made it into Sports Center’s “Top 10.” The Cougars won the game 74-59.