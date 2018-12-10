Things you should know today: 12/10/18

Warriors named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of Year

The Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals to win the NBA championship, Friday, June 8, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Golden State Warriors were named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year, becoming the fourth team to receive the award. Sports Illustrated editor-in-chief Chris Stone said the Warriors are a “generational team.”

Macron addresses France amid protests; is it too late?

Demonstrators stand behind a burning car during clashes, Saturday, Dec. 8, in Marseille, southern France. French riot police fired tear gas and water cannon in Paris on Saturday, trying to stop thousands of yellow-vested protesters from converging on the presidential palace to express their anger at high taxes and French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

As riots continue in France, French President Emmanuel Macron plans to address the country Monday, Dec. 8, with plans to reduce taxes. Macron said on RTL radio the government is “ready to make any gesture” to end the crisis.

Wintry storm ices roads across much of US Southeast

A snow-covered car is parked outside a home in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 9. A massive storm brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain across a wide swath of the South on Sunday – causing dangerously icy roads, immobilizing snowfalls and power losses to hundreds of thousands of people. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Massive snowstorms slammed five southern U.S. states, leaving roads icy and hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

BYU’s Yoeli Childs makes SportsCenter’s ‘Top 10’ 

BYU men’s basketball played the University of Utah at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 10. Yoeli Childs had a huge dunk over Utah that made it into Sports Center’s “Top 10.” The Cougars won the game 74-59.

