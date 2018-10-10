Utah is facing the driest weather in nearly a decade; but with recent wet weather, things could be looking up.

“I really enjoy the cold. Except, I realize snow is coming and I’m like, oh, I’m not prepared for that yet,” BYU student, Katherine Burkes, said.

Prepared or not, winter is on its way. Nearly 40 percent of Utah is in extreme drought, and another 40 percent is in severe drought. “Utahans should be worried about the water supply. I think we take it for granted,” said Professor Greg Carling.

A drought means reduced groundwater. Decreased groundwater directly impacts rivers and lakes. But it’s not just a reason to hit the slopes or hop into the boat, it’s a necessity. “The groundwater carries it over from year to year, so if you have a really dry year, then the reservoirs don’t get as full; the aquifers don’t get as full.”

Ground water contributes to more than 50 percent of stream flow across the state. Plus, Utah is the second driest state across the nation.

“I remember last winter was like… there was barely any winter… so I feel like mother nature has to take her revenge somehow,” BYU student, Cole Dethloff, said. In reality, the rain isn’t an act of revenge – but a blessing in disguise.