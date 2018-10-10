Business clubs offer professional opportunities

The Marriott School of Business houses over 35 clubs to help students gain tools they can use in the workforce. Club options range everywhere from the Chinese Business Club to Women in Business, according to the Marriott School of Business’ website.

Each club’s goal is to help students prepare résumés, network with professionals, perform well in interviews and prepare for internships, the website explains.

Logan Robison, a co-president of the Corporate Finance Club, said the club’s purpose is to get students involved and to develop skills in areas of interest to them.

“Whether that be corporate finance, investment banking, or wealth management, (the club) is there to get people invested together and to build relationships and to learn more about that activity,” he said.

Robison said students will have a harder time finding jobs and internships if they are not involved in clubs because the clubs aggregate information on potential jobs and internships and send it exclusively to their members.

“We have all the information, but if you are not a part of the club, you might miss out on some really awesome opportunities,” Robison said.

Emily Beukers, the president of the Marketing Association said their club focuses on connecting students with alumni and helping undergraduates gain experience and internships. Beukers said the sooner a student can get involved with clubs the better.

“I watch freshman and sophomores coming in now and they say, ‘I want to get into the program, I want to be involved,’ and they are so much further ahead,” she said. “They already have experience, so it’s like a leap start.”

She said clubs are a great way for students to meet new people, friends and recruiters. They allow students to learn additional information and skills outside of lectures.

“It’s a great way to get involved outside of class and get a more well-rounded experience,” she said. “It augments the student experience because you can’t learn everything in the classroom. It teaches you a lot of the soft skills.”

Kyle Peay, the co-president of the Corporate Finance Club, said if a student wants to get their feet wet in a field, they should attend a club’s opening social.

“At the opening social you are going to have the opportunity to see what the club is about and what resources they will provide,” Peay said. “The best way to find out whether or not a club is worth being a part of is to come see it firsthand at least once and decide from there.”

The opening socials for most clubs in the business school typically occur within the first month of the school year, according to the Marriott School’s calendar.

“The opening social is really to get people excited about the club. I think it’s the first opportunity you have to make that first impression with the students. It’s their first taste,” Robison said.

Beukers said the first meeting serves as a way for students to sign up and have fun. It allows them to see a club’s environment and types of people before deciding to be a part of it.

Brit Harding, one of the executive vice presidents in the Marketing Association club, said clubs have given him growth with his personal development.

“The number one thing it has helped me with is developing really great relationships,” he said. “Having that opportunity to work with high-caliber individuals is cool to throw on my resume.”

Specific clubs can be found on the Marriott School of Business club directory. Events and opening socials are posted under the calendar section of the Marriott School’s main webpage.