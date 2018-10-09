Highlights from BYU colleges

College of Family, Home and Social Sciences
- John H. Zenger can be described as “an enlightened doer.” As co-founder and CEO of Zenger Folkman, Zenger helps train hundreds of organizations every year, relaying the importance of using one’s strengths and passion to become a successful leader. Those who wish to learn more about Zenger and effective leadership can attend his lecture, “Can We Mass-Produce Exceptional Leaders?” on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. in 250 KMBL. To find alumni speakers from each college, go to this link.
Marriott School of Business
- BYU Marriott School students explored New Zealand, Australia and various countries in Asia during the Asia Pacific Study Abroad this summer. While abroad, the students’ business and cultural knowledge was expanded as they met with business professionals and experienced unique foreign cultures.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- Department of Design professor Brent Barson was recognized in the Communication Arts’ Design annual issue for his work on the Motion Design Education (MODE) conference 2017 opening titles video. Barson uses complex rendering programs to juxtapose primitive communication of body movements with advanced modern day technology. He expressed gratitude for the recognition in receiving the most prestigious and widely known award in the field.
College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences
- Thomas L. Erekson will be awarded with this year’s Alumni Achievement Award by the College of Physical and Mathematical Sciences. He has co-authored the Utah Physics Curriculum, which has been used for the past 15 years, and has won awards at the district, state and national level for his hard work and dedication. Erekson’s lecture “Physics for All” will be held Thursday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. in 1170 TMCB. To find alumni speakers from each college, go to this link.
Harold B. Lee Library
- With October being American Archives Month, the Harold B. Lee Library is hosting a variety of events to allow people to dive into history. Activities include a lecture by Kenneth L. Alford on Oct. 10, a “Home Movie” day on Oct. 20 and the popular “Hold a First Edition Book of Mormon Day” on Oct. 16.
