General ConferenceMultimediaPhoto Galleries Photo gallery: 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Universe Staff - October 8, 2018 9 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place on Oct. 6 and 7. 1 of 28 The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Claire Gentry) President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addresses members of the church during the 188th Semiannual General Conference. (Claire Gentry) President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring enter the Conference Center during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Claire Gentry) Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Claire Gentry) Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, president in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Claire Gentry) Mack Wilberg, director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, conducts the congregation during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Claire Gentry) Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks with Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Claire Gentry) General Conference attendees wave to those waiting in line to enter the Conference Center before the Saturday morning session of General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) Peter Moosman, left, and Katherine Herrmann, right, give hugs between sessions of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) Conference attendees gather for the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) Hailey Billman arrives to the Saturday morning session of General Conference on a dockless e-scooter. (Lexie Flickinger) President Russell M. Nelson speaks with President Henry B. Eyring during the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) President Russell M. Nelson leaves the Conference Center with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, following the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) From left: Taija Olsen, Kira Paskett, Kaydee Sermon and Tenyson Allred pose for a photo before the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) President Russell M. Nelson leaves the Conference Center following the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) A technical staff member supervises the audio of the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) Thousands of people attend the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) From left: Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Sister Katherine Jacob Christofferson, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Sister Mary Gaddie Cook leave the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) Mack Wilberg directs the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference. (Lexie Flickinger) President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Wendy Nelson, leave the Conference Center following the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Lexie Flickinger) Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostes speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Raquel Carr) President Henry B. Eyring leads the sustaining of church leaders during the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Raquel Carr) Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Melanie Twitchell Rasband, leave the Conference Center following the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Raquel Carr) An MTC choir sings during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Raquel Carr) Sisters Leonce DeL'Ortsiba and Samantha Alvarez, missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, exit the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Raquel Carr) President Henry B. Eyring speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.(Raquel Carr) The 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place on Oct. 6-7. (Raquel Carr)