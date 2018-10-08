BYU Spectacular! features Colbie Caillat, David Archuleta

As part of BYU’s upcoming annual homecoming week celebrations, BYU Spectacular! will feature Grammy Award-winning, singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat and pop-artist David Archuleta.

“Colbie brings a warm and positive spirit that fills every room she enters with light,” said Bridget Benton, producer of BYU Spectacular!

Known for her popular hits, “Bubbly,” “Realize” and “Brighter Than The Sun,” Caillat continues to impress her listeners with her newest album, “The Malibu Session.”

Calliat and Archuleta will perform alongside Vocal Point, the Cougarettes, Living Legends, Young Ambassadors, Syncopation, Synthesis and Women’s Chorus.

“These collaborations are not seen on any other stage in the world. They are uniquely prepared to celebrate what truly makes BYU a special university,” Benton said.

With a brand new stage set for this year’s performance, BYU Spectacular! anticipates uniting alumni and current students to celebrate the university.

“The audience will look forward to feeling the spirit of the Y,” said Jennifer Reed, director of BYU Spectacular!

Performances prepared by top-tier companies will showcase their unique number and join together for the opening and finale.

“Listeners can expect high-energy and clean technical numbers,” said Jodi Maxfield, the artistic director of BYU Cougarettes.

BYU Spectacular! 2018 will hold performances on Oct. 11 and 12 in the Marriott Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Harris Fine Arts Center at BYU.