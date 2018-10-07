12 new temples announced in General Conference

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints closed the church’s 188th Semiannual General Conference with the announcement of 12 new temples in the following locations:

Mendoza, Argentina

Salvador, Brazil

Yuba City, California

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Praia, Cape Verde

Yigo, Guam

Puebla, Mexico

Auckland, New Zealand

Lagos, Nigeria

Davao, Philippines

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Washington County, Utah

Many of the temple announcements brought cheers from members of the congregation in the Conference Center.

This is the most temples to ever been announced at one time, according to mormonnewsroom.org, and brings the total number of temples announced this year to 19 (seven were announced during the April 2018 General Conference). The previous largest number of temples announced on a single day was April 1, 1981, when nine temples were announced.

The announcement also comes “exactly 18 years to the week since the church completed its 100th temple,” according to mormonnewsroom.org, and brings the total number of temples operating, announced or under construction to 201.

Currently, there are 159 operating temples worldwide and 42 announced or under construction.

“Building and maintaining temples may not change your life, but spending your time in the temple surely will,” President Nelson said. “To those who have long been absent from the temple, I encourage you to prepare and return as soon as possible. Then I invite you to worship in the temple and pray to feel deeply the Savior’s infinite love for you, that each of you may gain your own testimony that he continues to direct this sacred and ageless work.”

President Nelson also said pioneer-generation temples would be renovated, including the Salt Lake Temple.

“With the passage of time, temples are inevitably in need of refreshing and renewal. To that end, plans are now being made to renovate and update the Salt Lake Temple and other pioneer-generation temples,” he said. “Details on these projects will be shared as they are developed.”

With this announcement, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Guam and Puerto Rico are receiving temples for the first time. In addition:

Additionally, the Concepción, Chile Temple will be dedicated Oct. 28, while the Barranquilla, Colombia Temple will be dedicated Dec. 9.