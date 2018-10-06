2-hour church block announced in General Conference

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced a new, two-hour church block while speaking in the Saturday morning session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The announcement came following President Russell M. Nelson’s remarks calling for a “new balance” between gospel instruction in the home and the church. He spoke of an effort to strengthen families and individuals through “a home-centered and church-supported plan to learn doctrine, strengthen faith and foster greater personal worship.”

The new home-centered plan comes with a new curriculum resource, “Come, Follow Me—For Individuals and Families,” which children, youth and adults will begin using in January 2019.

Elder Cook then outlined the changes to the traditional church block, which will be implemented in January 2019:

Sunday church meetings will consist of a 60-minute sacrament each Sunday, “focused on the Savior, the ordinance of the sacrament and spiritual messages,” he said.

After sacrament meeting, church members will have 10 minutes to transition to classes, then attend a 50-minute class that will alternate each Sunday. Sunday School will be held on the first and third Sundays. Priesthood quorums, Relief Society and Young Women meetings will be held on the second and fourth Sunday. Fifth Sunday meeting will be under the direction of the bishop.

Primary will be held every week and will include singing time and classes.

Elder Cook gave four blessings and purposes associated with these changes: deepening conversion to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ; strengthening individuals and families; honoring the Sabbath day, with a focus on the sacrament; and helping all of Heavenly Father’s children on both sides of the veil through missionary work and temple work.

He said that “a powerful confirmation was received by all” as the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sought revelation regarding these changes.

“We are confident that members will be blessed in extraordinary ways,” Elder Cook said. “The announcements made today will result in profound blessings for those that enthusiastically embrace the adjustments and seek the guidance of the Holy Ghost.”

Elder David A. Bednar said later in the session these changes have one purpose: to strengthen faith in Heavenly Father and his plan and in his son Jesus Christ and his Atonement. The Sunday meeting schedule was not simply shortened, he said, and members now have both increased opportunities and responsibilities to use their time to enhance the sabbath.

“Please do not focus primarily on the logistical aspects of what has been announced. We must not allow procedural details to obscure the overarching spiritual reasons these changes now are being made,” he said. “Our only objectives are to facilitate continuing conversion to the Lord and to love more completely and serve more effectively our brothers and sisters.”

A First Presidency letter about the changes is being sent to the Church’s 30,000-plus congregations worldwide, according to mormonnewsroom.org.

In addition, “Come, Follow Me—For Individuals and Families” is available in print, at comefollowme.lds.org and in the Gospel Library app in 47 languages, according to mormonnewsroom.org.