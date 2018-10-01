NFL week 4 brings increased play for Cougar alumni

Taysom Hill (2012–2016): The former Cougar quarterback continued to do it all for the New Orleans Saints, whether it be returning kicks, running the ball, throwing passes, catching passes or making tackles on special teams. In a 33-18 victory over the New York Giants, Hill carried the ball four times for 28 yards, including a 19-yard dash on a read-option quarterback keeper. Hill also recorded his first professional completion on a fake punt, 10-yard pass for a first down and a 16-yard kick return.

You could put Taysom Hill at any position on the depth chart and it would make sense — All Saints Considered Podcast (@TheASCPodcast) September 30, 2018

Sean Payton- “Hill, get in there.” Taysom Hill- “What position coach?” Sean Payton- “I don’t care, just pick one”. — Cougs in the Pros (@BYUpros) September 30, 2018

Fred Warner (2014–2017): For the fourth consecutive week, the rookie linebacker recorded double-digit tackles with 10 in a 29-27 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Warner currently ranks third in the league with 43 total tackles in the season.

Kyle Van Noy (2010–2013): Van Noy made four tackles in a 38-7 routing of the Miami Dolphins, currently leading the Patriots with 20 total tackles on the season. Van Noy also recovered a fumble in the contest.

Jamaal Williams (2012–2016): Williams ran for 27 yards on 11 carries for the Packers, including an 11-yard run in a 22-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Davis (2013–2016): The Los Angeles Chargers cornerback played mostly special teams and recorded a tackle and forced a fumble in a 29-27 victory over Warner’s 49ers.

John Denney (2001–2004): The Miami Dolphins’ long snapper snapped for punts and an extra point in a 38-7 loss to Van Noy’s Patriots. Denney also made two assisted tackles on special teams.