Highlights from BYU colleges

David M. Kennedy Center for International Studies
- The Kennedy Center will be hosting a discussion on the film “Poverty, Inc” on Sept. 19, at noon in 238 HRCB. Participants can ask questions raised in the film about global aid and international development. Scott Sanders, assistant professor of sociology, Todd Manwaring, managing director of the Ballard Center and associate teaching professor, and Olga Stoddard, assistant professor of economics, will be present to help stimulate and add insight to the discussion.
College of Fine Arts and Communications
- BYU dance professor Keely Song created a four-part series of online dance videos promoting the use of public transportation to prevent the dangers of air pollution. The hip-hop contemporary blend dance videos were released on Sept. 12 and can be viewed on YouTube.
- BYU theatre and media art professor Brad Barber has created and produced a docuseries that covers all 50 states, exploring American identity. “States of America” covers a new state every month, highlighting stories of everyday people that lead lives as interesting and unique as the state itself. From cave dwellers to Vietnam War refugees, this docu-series portrays all aspects of American life. You can watch “States of America” at www.statesfilms.com.
Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology
- The Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology’s Construction Management program has been ranked No. 1 in value in the nation. Criteria included reputation, ROI, and annual cost. Value College stated that the program, “combines theory-based instruction with practical, hands-on experience to give students a broad knowledge of the construction field that includes studies in business, architecture, technology, and engineering.”
College of Nursing
The College of Nursing has been ranked No. 44 in the nation for most social media friendly nursing school. The college hopes to further engage students, alumni and faculty by posting content that highlights their hard work and achievements.
