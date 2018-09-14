Patient data helps researchers fight cancer

See also Cancer survivor creates a platform to empower patients.

Multiple myeloma is a rare blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow. Normal plasma cells are found in the bone marrow and are an important part of the immune system. Multiple myeloma is when the plasma cells become cancerous and grow out of control. Although the cause of multiple myeloma is unknown, blacks are twice as likely to develop myeloma than whites. There are 32,000 newly diagnosed myeloma cases per year. Just in the United States, there are 100,000 living myeloma patients and 50% of those who are diagnosed die within the first 5 years. Researchers are still looking for a cure, but some treatments are available and include medications, chemotherapy, corticosteroids, radiation, or a stem-cell transplant.

Jenny Ahlstrom, a myeloma cancer survivor, founded CrowdCare Foundation in 2012. CrowdCare is a non-profit organization designed to empower patients with rare-diseases and remove barriers to a cure. Ahlstrom created different online communities to specifically cater to various diseases and help patients pin down the best treatment options. One of those communities is MyelomaCrowd. Inside this community, patients have access to a program called HealthTree.

“HealthTree is a patient-led community effort where myeloma patients own their data and merge it into a collective network with other myeloma patients. As patients enter their data into the HealthTree platform, the system educates them on personally relevant treatment options and clinical trials they can discuss with their doctors. Over time, the collective data of many patients provides more context for patient/doctor collaboration.”

Inside the MyelomaCrowd community, patients have the opportunity to answer surveys and help both researchers and other patients by sharing their data. This tool aggregates data while providing immediate benefit for those who use it.

Jim Lubinsky is 71-years-old and retired. He was diagnosed with myeloma in June of 2015. Lubinsky recently became a part of the MyelomaCrowd community. He talks about the difficulty of the mental readjustment that comes after being diagnosed. When asked about a challenge he faced after being diagnosed and visiting doctors who didn’t know much about cancer, he said that it was “Not knowing what the future would bring” and “making the decisions on how to proceed,” said Lubinsky.

With this program, patients have the opportunity to share information like demographics, symptoms they have had, previous treatments and more. This information can then be used by other patients, who have been diagnosed with myeloma, to help them find the best treatment option for them. Researches can also use the combined information to accelerate their research in order to faster find a cure for myeloma.

“The HealthTree program gives me awareness of all of the other [treatment] options that are available. Doctors don’t have time to seat and tell you every option you can pursue and some of them don’t know,” said Lubinsky “Jenny does radio shows on CrowdCare, talk shows, and she interviews top doctors around the country on myeloma. I have listened to quite a few of her radio talk shows and they have been very informative of what is going on in the new developments that are coming in the way of myeloma.”

This foundation is more than an online community where patients work together with doctors and researchers to find the best treatment options for them, this is a revolutionary institution, which could be used for many other diseases in order to find cures and help patients be more involved in their own treatment.

“Crowd Care has helped in many ways. It has brought me comfort knowing directly the efforts that are taking place to find a cure. It has made me feel that a cure is closer than we think,” said Richard Hite, who is 42-years-old and was diagnosed with myeloma in April of 2015. “I have been using the website since I was diagnosed. The radio show has been extremely informative,” he said.

Doctors who are familiar with the program believe that HealthTree is a very valuable tool. “Our goal is to keep going long enough that a cure is discovered,” said Lubinsky.

“My message to others with Myeloma is to stay positive. There is a lot of hope. New treatments are becoming available at a rapid rate. Don’t let this illness define you. Remember to live and make memories. Just take it one day at a time. There are better days ahead,” said Hite.

