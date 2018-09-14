Church responds to Hurricane Florence, Typhoon Mangkhut

Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are currently serving in the path of natural disasters have been evacuated to safe areas, according to Mormon Newsroom.

Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Eastern coast of the U.S. Sept. 14. According to a press release, the missionaries in the area are safe and have adequate supplies.

“Mission presidents are instructing missionaries on safety protocols as well as how to offer service in appropriate ways in the aftermath of the storm,” the press release says. “The church continues to monitor conditions on the ground and will make any necessary adjustments as the storm progresses.”

JustServe.org, a website owned by the church, already has a page dedicated to Hurricane Florence disaster relief.

On the other side of the globe, Typhoon Mangkhut barreled into the northeastern coast of the Philippines early morning on Sept. 8, according to the Associated Press.

Many church buildings in the Philippines are being used for shelter, according to Mormon Newsroom. All missionaries are safe and accounted for.

“Mission presidents are communicating regularly with the parents of missionaries as the situation progresses,” an official church statement says. “Mission leaders in Taiwan and Hong Kong have also been instructed to take necessary precautions.”