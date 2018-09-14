BYU alumna gathers global participants for conference to fight genetic disease

Earlier this year, we wrote a profile story on Kelly Wosnik, a BYU alumna who officially founded CCD Smiles in 2017. CCD Smiles is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing global awareness, provide assistance for dental care, and support research to improve outcomes and quality of life for individuals with cleidocranial dysplasia.

Cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD) is a skeletal disorder that affects teeth and bone development. It is a genetic birth defect and it occurs one in every one million births. The first CCD Smiles annual conference took place on July 13 through July 15, 2018, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The conference gathered patients and their families who were interested in learning more about CCD, and who wanted the opportunity to meet others who had also been diagnosed with it.

“This is the first time Jackson has met anyone with CCD,” said Wendy Davis, mother of 12-year-old Jackson. Jackson was diagnosed with CCD when younger. His family came from Colorado to attend the conference. “We met five other families from Colorado,” said Davis.

Patients diagnosed with CCD came from all over the world. There were about 125 individuals with CCD, 105 of their family and friends, 11 speakers, and many volunteers. Some of the attendees came from Israel, Costa Rica, Scotland, The Netherlands, Canada and over 30 states in the U.S. The youngest attendee was a 16-month old boy, Logan Lake, from Utah and the oldest was an 86 year-old man, Kenny Nelson, from Ohio. The conference had the presence of five featured speakers and Gaten Matarazzo, “Stranger Things” star who was diagnosed with CCD as a baby and now has become a major collaborator to CCD Smiles.

Matarazzo is happy to be involved with CCD Smiles and to help however he can. When asked about who played an important part in his life when it comes to coping with CCD, he said, “Kelly, definitely. Without her, this organization wouldn’t be an organization at all. It’s always just been an idea in people’s heads and I think she’s really the one who was brave enough and committed enough to actually go through with it. I just have to thank her for that, and she has really just been the end of the spear of this whole thing. We are all behind her on this. We wouldn’t really be anywhere without her, especially me.”

During the conference, attendees had the opportunity to learn a little more about the genetics of cleidocranial dysplasia with Susan Starling Hughes, MS, CGC, who is a certified pediatric genetic counselor. Her primary clinical focus is on craniofacial genetics and associated syndromes. They also learned about the skeletal issues that accompany Cleidocranial Dysplasia. Dr. Frank G. Artinian II, MD is a board-certified pediatrician and spoke on the subject. Several other topics related to CCD were addressed in the conference by health and educational professionals.

“They didn’t know a lot about the genetics, so today was very interesting for them,” said Malia Montag, who has two children who have been diagnosed with CCD, as well as her husband. Attendees had the opportunity to chat with one another and to ask questions to the professionals who were present.

School leaders were also invited to attend the conference. A panel discussion on bullying and how to tackle it from the best angle took place on Saturday. “We move a lot, so every time we move we have to start over,” said Valerie Kittel, whose daughter Cassidy has been diagnosed with CCD. “I have learned more about the bullying situation and how to deal with it,” said Cassidy. School counselors offered some advice and suggested that those who would like to learn more about the subject to look up the government website called Stop Bullying.

A discussion panel took place on the last day of the conference. Attendees were invited to share some of the best and most challenging things that come with being diagnosed with CCD.

One little girl said, “I feel scared when I have to have surgeries,” she went on to say that the best part about having CCD was meeting all of the people who were present at the conference.

Some of the participants wrote their answers on paper and some shared it out loud, “CCD has taught me how to have compassion for other people. Everyone has hard things in their lives,” said Wosnik. CCD Smiles has been one of her dreams for a long time and she started working on it in 2013. After a long journey of hard work and dedicated hours, CCD Smiles was officially established on January 25, 2017. Wosnik said that her goal with the conference was to bring as many people with CCD and their families together to share their individual stories and draw strength from one another.

When sharing about some of the hardships that come with CCD Matarazzo talked about the emotional pain, “people don’t realize what they say can be hurtful,” he said. He also commented on what is the best part of having CCD, “it makes you more open to understanding other people’s disabilities and physical differences,” he said.

At the end of the conference, participants had the opportunity to share their story on video. There were a hair and make-up artist available, as well as a fingernail artist, caricature artists, and an airbrush tattoo artist. The night ended with dinner and karaoke.

To learn more about this nonprofit institution visit the CCD smiles website.