Missionaries in Utah, Idaho to receive mission calls online

Potential missionaries who live in Utah and Idaho will now receive their mission calls online rather than through the mail, according to a press release on Mormon Newsroom.

According to Elder Brent H. Nielsen, executive director of the Missionary Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the new process will help missionaries receive their mission calls sooner, expediting the visa application process. The initiative will also cut down on postage costs.

According to the press release, the church anticipates the initiative will expand to the rest of the world with reliable internet by the end of 2018.

“Technology is there, and it’s so easy to do,” Nielsen said. “We just put it online and they can read it in a matter of minutes.”

Read the full press release here.

This story will be updated.