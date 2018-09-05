Laura Benanti to kick off BRAVO! season

Broadway and TV star Laura Benanti is set to open BYU’s 2018 BRAVO! season on Friday, Sept. 7.

Benanti — a Manhattan native best known for her roles in “Into the Woods” and TBS’s “The Detour” — will perform a selection of her favorite Broadway hits, according to BYU Arts. The performance will be Benanti’s first on the BYU campus.

The BRAVO! series brings professional artists to campus. Bridget Benton, assistant dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communications and BRAVO! producer, said she was excited to open the season with Benanti, who she described as a “world-class talent.”

Benton also said this season’s goal is to inspire audiences by introducing them to professional entertainers.

“The goal for this season was simple, to inspire. To do so, this season continues the strong tradition of the BRAVO! series and will feature world-class musicians, dancers, filmmakers and actors, and hopefully has something for everyone,” she said.

Benanti debuted in 1998 as Maria in “The Sound of Music” on Broadway and earned the 2008 Tony Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical thanks to her starring role in “Gypsy.”

Benanti has also guest-starred in several television shows, including “Nashville,” “The Good Wife” and “Elementary.” She also released her debut album, “In Constant Search of the Right Kind of Attention: Live at 54 Below,” in 2013 to critical acclaim. Most recently, Benanti has starred alongside comedians Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key in Steve Martin’s Broadway play, “Meteor Shower.”

Tickets for Benanti’s performance can be purchased in person at the Harris Fine Arts Center or Marriott Center ticket boxes, by phone at (801) 422-2981 or online a tbyuarts.com. The performance will be held in the de Jong Concert Hall in the Harris Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m.