BYU running back KJ Hall leaving football

KJ Hall announced Aug. 29 via Instagram that he will be leaving BYU football for reasons unrelated to physical health.

“You’re never ready to move on past something that you love and have committed so much of your life to. But, I don’t want anyone to be confused, I have chosen to leave the game at this point for reasons unrelated to my physical health,” Hall wrote.

Hall played for Maple Mountain High School before playing for the Cougars. Hall rushed 390 yards in his two seasons with BYU, had 65 carries and finished with three touchdowns.

While Hall is leaving, he wished his fellow teammates success in their upcoming season.

“I want to wish my brothers luck this week and year as they go to battle and right the ship!!” Hall wrote.

The Cougars’ season opens this week against the University of Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona on Sept. 1 at 8:45 pm MST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, BYU Sports Network and KSL 1160 AM/102.7 FM.