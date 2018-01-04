BYU women’s basketball played its first home conference game Thursday, beating San Francisco 70-66.

Cassie Devashrayee and Malia Nawahine led the way for the Cougars, both scoring in double-digits and bringing down a combined 16 rebounds.

“I thought Malia had a great game tonight, especially in the first half,” said coach Jeff Judkins. “She really gave us a spark that we needed, and really kept us in the game and hit some shots. She played probably one of her best games.”

BYU improved its record to an even 7-7 on the season, and 2-1 in conference play.

Nawahine made her first three shots from the 3-point line, helping BYU to a 29-24 lead midway through the second quarter.

Nawahine leading the way for @byuwbb with this 3 of her 15 points cougars lead @USFDonsWBB 29 -24 7:54 left in the half #byuwbb pic.twitter.com/ni07oKpFLs — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) January 5, 2018

Both teams struggled shooting the ball, going over four minutes without a single field goal made at one point in the first half.

BYU held on to a 36-33 lead at halftime despite the scoring issues, with Nawahine leading the way with 18 points.

The teams’ shooting percentages both dropped below 40 percent by the third quarter, as BYU hung on to a 41-36 lead midway through the third quarter

USF kept it close in the second half, entering the fourth quarter down just three points, 50-47.

The away team then took the lead, 53-52, with 7:10 left in the game, as their third player entered double-digit scoring.

BYU then went on a 6-0 run to take a 58-57 lead with 4:06 lead, followed by a three from Devashrayee to seal the victory for the Cougars.

“San Francisco is a really scrappy team,” Judkins said. “They did a really good job tonight of spreading us out and making our bigs have to go outside. I’m just happy that we pulled it out and made some stops when we had to.”

USF made just one field goal over the final four minutes of the game, wasting an incredible outing from star big Michaela Rakova, who tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

Sara Hamson, who was once again huge for the Cougars down low, fouled out in the final minutes with eight points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

Defense leads to offense for the @byuwbb Hamson block and Devashrayee three @USFDonsWBB #byuwbb

BYU 65

USF 61 pic.twitter.com/VENGDmr5YZ — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) January 5, 2018

Devashrayee scored her 1,000th point as a Cougar in the game, becoming the 28th player in women’s team history to do so.

“It’s just a privilege to join great BYU players,” said Devashrayee. “I credit my teammates and coaches for putting me in positions to get the ball and score. It’s mostly due to them. More than anything, I’m just glad we could get the win tonight.”

“It really is a pretty special deal,” Judkins said. “A lot of players get these points in their career as they started as a freshman. Cassie did this in two years, which means a lot.”

BYU stays at home to play Pacific Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Marriott Center. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv.