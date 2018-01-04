BYU men’s basketball hit the road for their first conference away game, coming away with the 69-59 victory over San Francisco.

The dynamic duo of Elijah Bryant and Yoeli Childs led the way for BYU, combining for 30 points and 15 rebounds.

I know we use this pun a lot, but this is Child's Play! #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/S2MRiLB4QS — TheW.tv (@TheWtv) January 5, 2018

The Cougars stormed out to a 23-10 lead midway through the first half, capped off by a 3-pointer from TJ Haws.

BYU turnovers allowed the Dons to get back in the game, going on a 13-1 lead to bring the game within a point.

BYU then went on a 7-0 run of their own, entering halftime with a 33-26 lead.

The game remained close, arriving at a 44-44 deadlock midway through the second half. Both teams had 13 turnovers at that point, and were shooting below 30 percent from three.

Bryant led BYU with 12 points, despite going just 3-for-10 from the field.

USF then took their first lead of the game, 53-51, with 8:31 left.

🏀 movement ➡️ @JRat_25 👌🏽@USFDonsMBB has its first lead of the game over BYU with under 9 minutes to play! #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/J2RxABY7Eb — TheW.tv (@TheWtv) January 5, 2018

Bryant went on a personal 5-0 run to regain the lead for the Cougars, and they would not trail again.

Despite foul trouble (three starters with three or more fouls) and poor shooting (5-15 from three on the night) BYU was able to depend on their defense to close out the game.

USF missed eight of their last nine shots, and the Cougars went on a 12-1 run to take a commanding 65-56 lead in the final minutes.

BYU took care of the ball and hit their free throws to come away with the win.

Childs got a couple of dunks in the final minutes to push him into double-digit scoring on the night.

FEED THE MAN, WILL YA!@BYUBasketball leads USF by 5 with under 4 minutes to play, thanks to this @yochilds22 dunk. Watch: https://t.co/KXEdbu3ubH pic.twitter.com/nshkB68SmB — TheW.tv (@TheWtv) January 5, 2018

Jahshire Hardnett joined Bryant and Childs in double-figures with 11, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.

The Cougars improve to 13-3 on the season, and 2-1 in conference play.

BYU remains on the road to take on Pacific Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv.