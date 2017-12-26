BYU basketball announces changes to roster

BYU basketball announced some changes to the roster Tuesday afternoon. Junior guard Kajon Brown is transferring from the team after just one semester, and freshman big man Kolby Lee is enrolled is classes and joining the squad.

The news came first by way of Brown’s Twitter, where he posted a thank-you note to the fans and program, and later confirmed by the team in an official press release.

Brown appeared in nine games for the Cougars this season, totaling seven points, one assist and two steals.

Previous to playing at the end of the Dec. 21 game against Idaho State, Brown did not touch the court for three straight games.

It has not yet been announced where he will be transferring to.

Lee, a 6-foot-9 forward from Meridian, Idaho, signed an official letter of intent with BYU last year, after averaging 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game his senior year of high school.

He led his school, Rocky Mountain, to a 26-1 record and the school’s first state title, earning 2017 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and 5A Idaho Statesman Player of the Year.

BYU begins conference play Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. against Portland in the Marriott Center. The game will be broadcast on BYUtv.