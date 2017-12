There have been 15,009 gun-related deaths and 334 mass shooting incidents in the United States as of Dec. 21, 2017, according to theĀ Gun Violence Archive. The 2017 Las Vegas Shooting, among other gun-related incidents, reignited the controversial debate over gun control. Here, BYU students share their thoughts and opinions on gun violence and how to address the issue.

