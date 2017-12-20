The early signing period started Wednesday for college football, marking the first day players can submit their official Letters of Intent to play for BYU.
“Every coach out there in college football is excited about the signees and I’m no different. I’m really excited about the guys we added today and I look forward to bringing them into the family,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “We’ve got a great start to it and we’re looking forward to finishing this up in February and solidifying our signing class.”
The team will announce the full list of signees on Feb. 7, National Signing Day.
Below are a list of today’s commits, per BYU Athletics, highlighted by a new quarterback in Stacy Conner, and several offensive linemen.
|NAME
|POS.
|HT.
|WT.
|HOMETOWN
|PREVIOUS SCHOOL
|Harris LaChance
|OL
|6-8
|275
|Herriman, UT
|Herriman High School
|Tysen Lewis
|OL
|6-5
|270
|Ogden, UT
|Weber High School
|Stacy Conner
|QB
|6-5
|185
|Wylie, TX
|Wylie High School
|Ben Tuipulotu
|TE
|6-4
|200
|Fort Mill, SC
|Nation Ford High School
|Jacob Smith
|OL
|6-6
|305
|Farmington, MN
|Rosemount High School
|Isaac Matua
|LB
|6-3
|205
|Kearns, UT
|Kearns High School
|Campbell Barrington
|OL
|6-6
|280
|Spokane, WA
|University High School
|Oliver Nasilai
|LB
|6-2
|245
|Jessieville, AR
|Jessieville High School
|Chinonso Opara
|DL
|6-8
|270
|Draper, UT
|Juan Diego Catholic High School
|Connor Pay
|OL
|6-6
|295
|Highland, UT
|Lone Peak High School
|Brach Davis
|DB
|6-1
|170
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Olympus High School
|Brayden Cosper
|WR
|6-3
|195
|South Jordan, UT
|Bingham High School
|Talan Alfrey
|DB
|6-3
|185
|Auburn, WA
|Auburn Mountainview High School