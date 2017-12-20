The early signing period started Wednesday for college football, marking the first day players can submit their official Letters of Intent to play for BYU.

“Every coach out there in college football is excited about the signees and I’m no different. I’m really excited about the guys we added today and I look forward to bringing them into the family,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “We’ve got a great start to it and we’re looking forward to finishing this up in February and solidifying our signing class.”

The team will announce the full list of signees on Feb. 7, National Signing Day.

Below are a list of today’s commits, per BYU Athletics, highlighted by a new quarterback in Stacy Conner, and several offensive linemen.