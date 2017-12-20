The early signing period started Wednesday for college football, marking the first day players can submit their official Letters of Intent to play for BYU.

“Every coach out there in college football is excited about the signees and I’m no different. I’m really excited about the guys we added today and I look forward to bringing them into the family,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “We’ve got a great start to it and we’re looking forward to finishing this up in February and solidifying our signing class.”

The team will announce the full list of signees on Feb. 7, National Signing Day.

Below are a list of today’s commits, per BYU Athletics, highlighted by a new quarterback in Stacy Conner, and several offensive linemen.

NAME POS. HT. WT. HOMETOWN PREVIOUS SCHOOL
Harris LaChance OL 6-8 275 Herriman, UT Herriman High School
Tysen Lewis OL 6-5 270 Ogden, UT Weber High School
Stacy Conner QB 6-5 185 Wylie, TX Wylie High School
Ben Tuipulotu TE 6-4 200 Fort Mill, SC Nation Ford High School
Jacob Smith OL 6-6 305 Farmington, MN Rosemount High School
Isaac Matua LB 6-3 205 Kearns, UT Kearns High School
Campbell Barrington OL 6-6 280 Spokane, WA University High School
Oliver Nasilai LB 6-2 245 Jessieville, AR Jessieville High School
Chinonso Opara DL 6-8 270 Draper, UT Juan Diego Catholic High School
Connor Pay OL 6-6 295 Highland, UT Lone Peak High School
Brach Davis DB 6-1 170 Salt Lake City, UT Olympus High School
Brayden Cosper WR 6-3 195 South Jordan, UT Bingham High School
Talan Alfrey DB 6-3 185 Auburn, WA Auburn Mountainview High School

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR