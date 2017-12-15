Top stories of 2017: News

By
Eleanor Cain
-
0
139

The biggest international, national and local news stories from the year by The Daily Universe are listed below chronologically.

SHARE
Previous articleTop stories of 2017: Social media
Next articleTop stories of 2017: Campus
Eleanor Cain
Eleanor Cain
http://eleanorcain.wordpress.com

Eleanor is a News Media major double minoring in Spanish and International Development. She loves telling people’s stories and believes the media can be a force for good in the world, especially to educate and inspire change. She currently works as the Metro Editor/Deputy Editor for the Daily Universe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR