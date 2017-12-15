Mormon youth will have more temple service opportunities

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that young women between the ages of 12-18 and young men between the ages of 16-18 will now be able to participate in temple roles traditionally filled by adults.

Young women will be able assist in tasks helping temple patrons. Young men will be able to perform baptisms for the dead and act as witnesses to proxy baptisms.

In addition to more participation opportunities for LDS youth 12-18, the Primary, the LDS Church program for children, will now hold a combined temple and priesthood preparation meeting for 11-year-old girls and boys. This will take the place of former “priesthood preview” meetings for 11-year-old boys.

