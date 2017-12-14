Outsourcing technology

Outsourcing technological tasks is a great strategy for small or new business looking to save time and money. Even though outsourcing may have a price tag, it will be a good investment in the long run by saving you stress and moving you toward your business goals more quickly and efficiently. Outsourcing tech will help you focus your limited time on what you’re passionate about with your business. Here are a few tasks that might be useful to outsource.

Infrastructure

One of the first tasks any expert recommends outsourcing is infrastructure. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is the top way to manage what can be a highly complicated system. Infrastructure requires costly and expert equipment, setup, and maintenance. And outsourced IaaS owns the equipment, runs it, and troubleshoots it, so that you and your team can focus on the product, rather than on maintaining a complicated system. Outsourcing IaaS could save you millions of dollars.

Cloud hosting

The cloud allows a company to access all information from any place, but it can be expensive to do in-house, and the technology has to be constantly updated. Hiring an outside cloud host can help you store all your information and save you time and some money since you don’t have to buy equipment or your own servers. You might engage a cloud access security broker, which will sit between your company and your cloud host to help enforce security, compliance, and governance.

Security

It’s essential to make sure all your data, both in the cloud and on-premise, stays safe and secure. This security extends to your clients’ confidential information as well as your own. A strong data security service like those offered by Liaison Technologies will help you make sure your data, taxes, and the services you offer remain compliant. They will walk you through breach laws and make sure you comply with the legislation enacted to keep you and your customers safe. Dealing with security breaches can cost $150,000 to $170,000, so it’s a worthwhile investment to prevent them.

Website design and maintenance

Especially if you are going to engage in e-commerce, it’s important to get a professional web designer. Your website is basically your storefront, so you want it to look professional and operate intuitively. Additionally, it needs to run smoothly. If your website is slow and has stops, it may put customers off making purchases, or at least keep them from returning. Technology and trends change so quickly that it is imperative you keep your site up-to-date and well-maintained. This kind of work also extends to using apps. It’s helpful to have a company platform or app from which staff can work, but you don’t have to develop your own, unique app–that can be expensive and time-consuming. There are plenty of business apps already developed, such as Microsoft Office 365, and Google Apps, that can take care of pretty much any app-based task your company may need to do.