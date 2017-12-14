Home Campus BYU Campus Pulse: Holiday traditions CampusCampus NewsLifeVideos BYU Campus Pulse: Holiday traditions By Carley Porter - December 14, 2017 157 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BYU announces free transit passes for students and faculty Provo Christmas CD sales help families in need Planning ahead essential for job-seeking December graduates FCC vote strikes down net neutrality Jeff Grimes named new BYU offensive coordinator While finals loom ever nearer, students can’t help but be excited about the holidays. Here, several students shared with us their favorite holiday traditions.