Things you should know today: 12/12/2017

Trump says accusations of sexual misconduct ‘fabricated’

Mark Lennihan
Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey attend a news conference, Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York to discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump. The women, who first shared their stories before the November 2016 election, called for a congressional investigation into Trump's alleged behavior.

President Trump dismissed accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple women on Tuesday insisting that he is the subject of “false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met.”

Would-be NYC suicide bomber expected face federal charges

Andres Kudacki
Police stand guard inside the Port Authority Bus Terminal following an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. Police said a man with a pipe bomb strapped to his body set off the crude device in a passageway under 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.

The would-be suicide bomber who attempted to detonate an explosive device on the New York subway on Monday will face state terrorism charges.

Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

Charles Dharapak
FILE – In this March 27, 2008 file photo, the Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington. A Pentagon official tells The Associated Press that transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite President Donald Trump's opposition. The new policy reflects growing legal pressure on the issue. Potential transgender recruits will have to overcome a lengthy and strict set of physical, medical and mental conditions that make it possible, although difficult, for them to join the armed services.

President Trump’s attempted ban against transgender individuals in the military has again stalled as his opposition has not stopped several rulings allowing transgender individuals to enlist starting on Jan. 1.

Celebrities rally around bullied middle schooler

A video depicting a middle schooler relating his struggles with bullying has gone viral with over 20 million views as celebrities and communities alike have reached out to show their support of young Keaton Jones.

