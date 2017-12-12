Roundup: 2017 sexual misconduct coverage

The Daily Universe covered sexual assault throughout 2017 both on campus and nationally. Highlights include news about BYU Title IX policies and staff, results from the BYU campus climate survey, the #MeToo campaign, and local stories about sexual violence. Click through these links to see chronological coverage of the topic in 2017.
Jan. 13
BYU names new Title IX coordinator and victim advocate following sexual assault report
Feb. 16
March 7
March 9
BYU to survey students about campus culture surrounding sexual assault
March 16
Provo Police Chief John King resigns amid allegations of sexual misconduct
March 30
April 4
BYU Women’s Services promotes Sexual Assault Awareness Month
April 24
April 26
Psychologist encourages sexual assault bystanders to intervene
April 27
BYU’s Title IX office, Honor Code office change how they investigate sexual assault
May 2
May 3
May 12
May 26
June 16
University of Utah requires mandatory sexual assault awareness training
June 23
BYU formally adds amnesty clause to Sexual Misconduct Policy
Sept. 20
BYU nursing professor helps change Utah’s sexual violence policies
Oct. 12
Oct. 24
Oct. 25
Oct. 26
Nov. 16
BYU releases results of sexual assault campus climate survey
Nov. 17
BYU, Provo police explain ‘timely warning’ delay in sexual assault case
Dec. 8
BYU victim advocate encourages understanding of sexual trauma