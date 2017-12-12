Roundup: 2017 sexual misconduct coverage

The Daily Universe covered sexual assault throughout 2017 both on campus and nationally. Highlights include news about BYU Title IX policies and staff, results from the BYU campus climate survey, the #MeToo campaign, and local stories about sexual violence. Click through these links to see chronological coverage of the topic in 2017.

Jan. 13

BYU names new Title IX coordinator and victim advocate following sexual assault report

Feb. 16

Wasatch Forensic Nurses comfort assault victims

March 7

Men persuade male peers to take sexual assault seriously

March 9

BYU to survey students about campus culture surrounding sexual assault

March 16

Provo Police Chief John King resigns amid allegations of sexual misconduct

March 30

Elizabeth Smart kicks off Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 4

BYU Women’s Services promotes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 24

BYU focuses on addressing sexual assault issues

April 26

Psychologist encourages sexual assault bystanders to intervene

April 27

BYU’s Title IX office, Honor Code office change how they investigate sexual assault

May 2

Ten-year-old survivor speaks out against child sexual abuse

May 3

BYU sexual assault coverage: a look back, future changes

May 12

Bystander Intervention Workshop teaches violence prevention

May 26

Attempted murder survivor tells women to fight back

June 16

University of Utah requires mandatory sexual assault awareness training

June 23

BYU formally adds amnesty clause to Sexual Misconduct Policy

Sept. 20

BYU nursing professor helps change Utah’s sexual violence policies

Oct. 12

New youth council combating sexual violence

Oct. 24

BYU Title IX Office continues to evolve

Oct. 25

Speaking out about sexual abuse ‘not enough’

Oct. 26

Domestic violence prevalent in Utah

Nov. 16

BYU releases results of sexual assault campus climate survey

Nov. 17

BYU, Provo police explain ‘timely warning’ delay in sexual assault case

Dec. 8

BYU victim advocate encourages understanding of sexual trauma

