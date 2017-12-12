Comms 420 Final-10 Food Apps for Students

10 food apps for students

By Danielle Jardine

With finals just around the corner, the last things students want to worry about is what’s for dinner, which is why The Daily Universe has put together a list of food apps to get college students through finals week and the rest of college. From food delivery to free eating and rewards, and finally mastering those skills in the kitchen, these apps have got it covered.

Food Delivery Apps

Grubhub — Just put in a current location and Grubhub will show users what options are available in their area. From there users can filter options by price, rating and average delivery times. They can also decide whether they’d like to pick up their food in person or have it delivered.

“You can put in your address and it’ll pop up with all of the delivery places that will deliver,” said student Krista Bowen, who recently began to use the site.

While Bowen reports that there aren’t many options in Provo as of yet, there are more once you expand your search out to Orem and other cities. Delivery prices vary, but tend to range from $2-5 locally.

Joyrun — “It’s where people are hired…to come and deliver your food for you and they just pick it up from Wendy’s or Chick Fil-A or anywhere,” said student Justin Elsbury.

Based in Silicon Valley in 2015, Joyrun now serves college campuses nationwide. According to their website, it’s a “peer -to-peer platform that makes group deliveries for the community, by the community, social, affordable and rewarding.” With Joyrun, not only can you have food delivered to you, but you can also sign up to take food runs and make a little money on the side to help pay those high Provo housing bills.

Uber Eats — Uber Eats isn’t available in Provo yet, but it’s still a great option to know about when travelling and unsure of where to eat. “The thing about Uber Eats is that it’s pretty expensive,” said student Conner Rushton. “That’s why a lot of people don’t use it…. But I ordered Panda Express one night when I was really hungry and Uber Eats saved my life. It was great!”

Earning Rewards/ Eating for Free

Lunchbox — Lunchbox is another campus-run app that helps students track down free food options to keep them going when they’re stuck at the library or can’t leave campus to grab some food. “Lunchbox is funny because it tells you all the free places to eat on campus, so you’ll end up at like a science club meeting where they have free pizza and you’ll pretend you’re interested but really you just want free food,” Rushton said. “It’s just for campuses, so you can set your location to BYU campus or UVU…The students set events up on the app, so they tell you where the food’s going to be and what it’s for and then you just show up and partake.”

Restaurant Apps — If crashing the science club isn’t your thing, using restaurant apps is a great way to find discounts and earn free meals and applies to many of the restaurants located in the Cougar Eat, such as Taco Bell and Chick-Fil-A, which both have their own apps.

Student Lexie Wallace uses the Costa Vida app to help her build up great deals. “I’m a bit of a Costa Vida addict and I earn points towards free food on their app,” Wallace said.

Another student, Makenzie Wistisen, talked about the McDonald’s app that her family members use. “It’ll send you notifications if you have it downloaded, like ‘free this right now,’” which Wistisen said helps incentivize people to come into their stores. “It uses QR codes so you have to go into the restaurant which I think is a good tactic because you probably buy more that way.” Whether users actually do buy more or not, Wistisen said people love it. “I think it gets people excited about free food,” she said.

Learning to Cook

Allrecipes Dinner Spinner — When having a hard time deciding what to make, Allrecipes Dinner Spinner is one way to find something delicious. Advertized as a social food app, Allrecipes Dinner Spinner allows users to browse trending and seasonal recipes, organize them into customizable collections and share their favorite recipes with friends. It also lets users create a personal cook’s profile, making it the Facebook for foodies. “Allrecipes has given me some of my all time favorite recipes,” said student Cordell Cox. “Not only given me ideas of what to eat but taught me how to create a yummy meal.”

Yummly — Speaking of yummy meals, Yummly is a recipe database that gives its users access to unique recipes from Allrecipes, Food 52, Epicurious and others all in one place. When they “yum” a recipe the app saves it, and like Netflix, then offers suggestions of other recipes the user might like based on their picks and preferences. Yummly also makes grocery shopping easy by organizing shopping lists in the app of the ingredients needed for the recipes chosen and helps find recipes using ingredients already on hand.

Meal Plan — Meal Plan is an all in one starting guide for those looking to get their foot in the door with cooking. On meal plan, recipes are organized into different categories or “plans” like “comfort food,” “Global Influences,” “New Basics,” “Quick & Simple,” “Budget Meals,” “Vibrant Energy” and more. Once users pick their plan, the app will give choose one recipe for each day of the week, an appetizer and main course for saturday and brunch and main course for Sunday, with one dessert. If they don’t like a particular recipe, users can switch them out until they find one they like. Once all the recipes for the week have been decided the app will export a shopping list with all the necessary ingredients that week, taking all the guesswork out of weekly meal planning.

Tasty — For those that learn better watching others, Tasty is the place to go. Launched on July 31, 2015 through the popular media outlet Buzzfeed, the Tasty video channel has had massive success, launching several spinoffs such as Proper Tasty and Tasty Junior. This app makes it simple to follow and understand recipes with guided videos that walk the user through each step of the process. The app also has the information listed underneath the video and offers a step-by-step mode which slows the video down and breaks it up into steps so it automatically stops until the chef is ready to move on.

Pinterest — While it’s brimming with wedding gowns and DIY house tutorials, Pinterest’s main user base actually comes from it’s food and recipes, with 57% of things pinned being food , according to Gavin McGarry, President of Jumpwire Media. With the ability to create boards and save ideas for later, Pinterest helps users to brainstorm or explore different recipes and meal options and organize those recipes into inspiration boards to draw from later. With a new camera feature, which was released this November, Pinterest also makes it easier than ever to find recipes to make using what’s already in the cupboards. By taking a photo of an ingredient, Pinterest will be able to find recipes that use that item and bring up a variety of options to choose from.

Bonus #11. Yummi — While Yummi is still a much newer app, with only 12 ratings on the app store, it shows potential for the photo culture of the millennial era. Described as having “Instagram-inspired features with a dash of Yelp, and a pinch of Tinder” by Yahoo, it basically functions as an image-based food diary of the different places and recipes you’ve tried. The unique thing about this site is that it adds a geolocation tag to each post, called a “foodprint” which keeps track of where each meal was. That way, when users find a great Thai restaurant on their first trip to Bali, the app can save that location to help them find again next time, or remind them which restaurant it was where they first tried sushi. This app also helps users to find and meet up with other foodie friends in the area with its “NearMe” feature, making it a social and interactive option for friends.

With these, and so many more apps, getting access to quick, inexpensive, healthy, and delicious food has become so much easier for students.