5 Women’s Studies Classes You Should Take Before Graduation

This course deals with the history of female artists, critics, and patrons, as well as how women are represented in Western art. The class also studies theories and methodologies of feminist art history.

Students enrolled in this class will learn about theories of representation and issues with the intersections of gender with citizenship, leadership, and political candidacy. Gendered political issues are also covered.

This introductory course examines issues affecting women as well as the contributions of women both in the United States and around the globe. The course is interdisciplinary, the teaching approach depending on the professor’s focus. The course also counts for the Global and Cultural Awareness GE credit .

This class focuses on European literature written by women in the Middle Ages (prior to 1500).

In this class, researchers present findings on global women’s issues and throughout history, covering women’s experiences within education, ethnic groups, and economics. Anyone can attend colloquium without enrolling in the course. Find the semester presenter schedule here.

