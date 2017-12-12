5 BYU Classes Prelaw Students Should Take

There are no required prelaw classes, but here are some anyone can take to have a strong foundation for a legal education.

Law Lecture Series (STDEV 168R)

In this low-stress one credit class, students will have the opportunity to hear from working attorneys who will provide insight into the various fields of law and the daily life of a lawyer.

The Law in Literature

Become familiar with the issues and writings you’ll encounter in law school and as a lawyer through legal literature. It’s almost guaranteed there won’t be another class where your homework will involve Legally Blonde movie night.

Conflict Resolution (STDEV 359)

Learn basic mediation skills while observing actual mediation sessions.

Constitutional Research (STDEV 260)

Spend class time studying the Constitution and comparing Supreme Court decisions to sections of it.

Deductive Logic (PHIL 205)

What’s a lawyer without their deductive logic and critical thinking?

Undergraduates can also audit classes at the law school. Check out the J. Reuben Clark Law School’s website for more information.

