Things you should know today: 12/11/2017

By
Eric Baker
-
0
186

Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4

Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Zoeller)

A man detonated a explosive device in the subway near Times Square on Monday morning. The man injured himself and three others in an attack that has been labeled as an attempted terror attack.

 

Start the clock for Trump, GOP in last push on taxes, budget

Andrew Harnik
President Donald Trump steps off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Trump is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Republicans are racing against the clock as they work to pass their new tax code before the year ends.

 

 ‘Shape of Water,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ lead Golden Globes

Fox Searchlight Pictures
This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Sally Hawkins, left, and Octavia Spencer in a scene from the film “The Shape of Water.” On Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, Hawkins was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in the film. The 75th Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC. (Fox Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Golden Globe nominations have been released as Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” leads the pack with seven total nominations.

 

“People Are Awesome” release 2017 compilation video

Need some motivation as the year comes to a close? Check out some of the biggest stunts and sports-related accomplishments from the past year.

