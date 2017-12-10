The BYU women’s basketball team beat in-state rivals Utah 77-68 at the Marriott Center on Saturday, Dec 9, to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 4-5 on the season.

Cassie Devashrayee led BYU with a career-high 36 points. She shot 8-for-17 from the field, going 2-for-6 from behind the 3-point line.

BYU played from behind for the entire first half. The Cougars got into foul trouble early with three players – Shalae Salmon, Amanda Wayment and Paisley Johnson – eventually fouling out.

The tide turned in BYU’s favor in the second half when the Cougars forced several turnovers and converted the resulting scoring opportunities.

Sara Hamson turned in an impressive defensive performance with nine blocks and nine rebounds. Hamson, who is also a member of the BYU women’s volleyball team, had only recently returned from Kentucky where the team had been competing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars’ next game will be on Saturday, Dec 16, in California at the University of Cal-Berkeley. The game will be broadcast on BYU Radio, Sirius XM 143.