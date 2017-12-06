Things you should know today: 12/6/17

New blaze erupts in wildfire-plagued Southern California
A new wildfire broke out near Los Angeles early Wednesday morning as firefighters continue to battle deadly blazes across Southern California.
House conservatives show openness to bill averting shutdown
Conservatives continue to back a short-term spending bill that would allow Congress to prevent a partial government shutdown on Saturday.
Rare skeleton shown of human ancestor, 3.6 million years old
South African researchers have discovered what they believe to be the “most complete skeleton of a human ancestor” that dates back nearly 3.6 million years.
Beyoncé presents Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick
In a surprise appearance, pop icon Beyoncé presented Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony on Tuesday.