Things you should know today: 12/6/17

Eric Baker
New blaze erupts in wildfire-plagued Southern California

Chris Carlson
A Los Angeles County firefighter puts water a burning house in a wildfire in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures. Tens of thousands of people have been ordered evacuated. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

 

A new wildfire broke out near Los Angeles early Wednesday morning as firefighters continue to battle deadly blazes across Southern California.

 

House conservatives show openness to bill averting shutdown

J. Scott Applewhite
From left, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., meet with reporters after House Republicans held a closed-door strategy session as the deadline looms to pass a spending bill to fund the government by week’s end, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 

Conservatives continue to back a short-term spending bill that would allow Congress to prevent a partial government shutdown on Saturday.

 

Rare skeleton shown of human ancestor, 3.6 million years old

A virtually complete Australopithecus fossil is displayed at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Researchers in South Africa have unveiled what they call “by far the most complete skeleton of a human ancestor older than 1.5 million years ever found.” (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

 

South African researchers have discovered what they believe to be the “most complete skeleton of a human ancestor” that dates back nearly 3.6 million years.

 

Beyoncé presents Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick

In a surprise appearance, pop icon Beyoncé presented Colin Kaepernick with the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award at Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year ceremony on Tuesday.

