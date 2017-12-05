Things you should know today: 12/5/17

By
Madalyn McRae
-
0
124

LaVar Ball: Withdrawing suspended son to prepare for NBA

Jae C. Hong
FILe -In this Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, UCLA NCAA college basketball player LiAngelo Ball attends a news conference at UCLA in Los Angeles. The father of UCLA guard LiAngelo Ball says he’s withdrawing his son from school so he can prepare to play in the NBA. LaVar Ball says his “grand plan” is for all three sons to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. LiAngelo told “Access Hollywood” in an interview aired Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, on the “Today” show that his UCLA suspension is “just a long time of doing nothing. I’d rather be playing.”(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

 

UCLA guard LiAngelo Ball was suspended for shoplifting with two fellow freshmen on a Bruins’ trip to China. His father has now announced he will be withdrawing his son from school to prepare for an NBA career.

 

ABC says Ross will no longer cover stories involving Trump

Fred Lee
FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2015, file photo, provided by ABC, correspondent Brian Ross speaks on “Good Morning America,” which airs on the ABC Television Network, in New York. Ross will no longer cover stories involving President Donald Trump following his erroneous report last Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, on former national security adviser Michael Flynn. (Fred Lee/ABC via AP, File)

 

Suspended ABC News reporter Brian Ross will no longer be reporting on stories involving Donald Trump. Ross reported false information about Trump and Russia on Friday, which Trump called out as “fake news.”

 

Mueller details $3M spent on early months of Russia probe

Jose Luis Magana
FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort accompanied by his lawyers, arrives at U.S. Federal Court, in Washington. Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller say Manafort has been working on an op-ed with a longtime colleague “assessed to have ties” to a Russian intelligence service. Court papers say that Manafort and the colleague sought to publish the op-ed under someone else’s name and intended it to influence public opinion about his work in Ukraine. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reported that his office spent $3.2 million investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department has also spent over $3.5 million to support the investigation.

 

Tribes: Trump’s monument order disrespects native people

Francisco Kjolseth
President Donald Trump is surrounded by Utah representatives at the Utah Capitol on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, as he signs two presidential proclamations to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

 

President Trump traveled to Utah yesterday to announce the shrinking of two national monuments. Native American tribes have banded together to fight for lands they consider sacred and filed lawsuits Monday along with environmentalist and conservation groups.

 

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer to come out Thursday

Some franchises (and species) will never die. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s teaser trailer was released earlier this week and a full-length trailer is expected to release on Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR