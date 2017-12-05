Things you should know today: 12/5/17

UCLA guard LiAngelo Ball was suspended for shoplifting with two fellow freshmen on a Bruins’ trip to China. His father has now announced he will be withdrawing his son from school to prepare for an NBA career.

Suspended ABC News reporter Brian Ross will no longer be reporting on stories involving Donald Trump. Ross reported false information about Trump and Russia on Friday, which Trump called out as “fake news.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reported that his office spent $3.2 million investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department has also spent over $3.5 million to support the investigation.

President Trump traveled to Utah yesterday to announce the shrinking of two national monuments. Native American tribes have banded together to fight for lands they consider sacred and filed lawsuits Monday along with environmentalist and conservation groups.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer to come out Thursday