Things you should know today: 12/5/17

LaVar Ball: Withdrawing suspended son to prepare for NBA
UCLA guard LiAngelo Ball was suspended for shoplifting with two fellow freshmen on a Bruins’ trip to China. His father has now announced he will be withdrawing his son from school to prepare for an NBA career.
ABC says Ross will no longer cover stories involving Trump
Suspended ABC News reporter Brian Ross will no longer be reporting on stories involving Donald Trump. Ross reported false information about Trump and Russia on Friday, which Trump called out as “fake news.”
Mueller details $3M spent on early months of Russia probe
Special counsel Robert Mueller has reported that his office spent $3.2 million investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The Justice Department has also spent over $3.5 million to support the investigation.
Tribes: Trump’s monument order disrespects native people
President Trump traveled to Utah yesterday to announce the shrinking of two national monuments. Native American tribes have banded together to fight for lands they consider sacred and filed lawsuits Monday along with environmentalist and conservation groups.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer to come out Thursday
Some franchises (and species) will never die. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s teaser trailer was released earlier this week and a full-length trailer is expected to release on Thursday.